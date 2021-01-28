BASKETBALL: Norfolk teams split with Columbus

Norfolk's defense stole the show -- literally -- as the Panthers had seven steals in the first quarter alone as part of 13 first-half turnovers by Columbus, and the Norfolk girls took care of business 55-43 on the strength of a 20-2 start Thursday night.
In the boys game, Columbus scored eight of the game's first 10 points and never trailed as the Discoverers dispatched the Panthers 67-64 -- despite a crazy final 26.8 seconds in which Norfolk hit 3 of 4 free throws and had possession down three.
