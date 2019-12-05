NDN basketball

The free throw line played a part in both the Norfolk girls’ win and the boys’ narrow defeat in games played against Elkhorn South Thursday evening.

The girls team made 10-of-17 chances, including six in the final minute-and-20 seconds to hold on for a 40-38 win against the Storm, while the boys sank 16-of-17, making all 12 in the fourth quarter as part of a second half comeback that fell just short in a 65-62 loss.

 

Check back later for a recap of both games at Norfolkdailynews.com or read the Friday print or ePaper.

 

Tags

In other news

BOYS BASKETBALL: Howells-Dodge 50, Pierce 47

BOYS BASKETBALL: Howells-Dodge 50, Pierce 47

DODGE — Luke Rocheford scored a lead-changing 3-point play with 1 minute, 39 seconds left, and preseason Class D No. 5 Howells-Dodge hung on from there to edge Class C No. 8 Pierce in season-opening nonconference boys basketball Thursday night.

Free throws figure in Norfolk split

The free throw line played a part in both the Norfolk girls’ win and the boys’ narrow defeat in games played against Elkhorn South Thursday evening.