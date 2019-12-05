The free throw line played a part in both the Norfolk girls’ win and the boys’ narrow defeat in games played against Elkhorn South Thursday evening.
The girls team made 10-of-17 chances, including six in the final minute-and-20 seconds to hold on for a 40-38 win against the Storm, while the boys sank 16-of-17, making all 12 in the fourth quarter as part of a second half comeback that fell just short in a 65-62 loss.
