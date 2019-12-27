The Norfolk High girls opened Heartland Athletic Conference tournament play with a 63-36 blowout of Lincoln Southeast Friday afternoon in a 'play-in' game.
Norfolk's one-sided win featured a quality defensive effort, but also provided an opportunity to work on offensive execution as the Panthers worked the ball inside against both the Knights' 3-2 zone and man-to-man defenses while also capitalizing on open looks from the perimeter.
Nine of 11 players scored for fifth-seeded Norfolk in the win over the No. 11-seed Southeast.
Check back later for a recap of the game at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.