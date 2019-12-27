NDN basketball

The Norfolk High girls opened Heartland Athletic Conference tournament play with a 63-36 blowout of Lincoln Southeast Friday afternoon in a 'play-in' game.

Norfolk's one-sided win featured a quality defensive effort, but also provided an opportunity to work on offensive execution as the Panthers worked the ball inside against both the Knights' 3-2 zone and man-to-man defenses while also capitalizing on open looks from the perimeter.

Nine of 11 players scored for fifth-seeded Norfolk in the win over the No. 11-seed Southeast.

Check back later for a recap of the game at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Column: An issue of inequality?

Column: An issue of inequality?

If one were to do the math, on the surface it would appear an issue of inequality exists among Nebraska high school football classifications.

Motivation pushes Badgers to own invite title

Motivation pushes Badgers to own invite title

VALENTINE — The Valentine Invitational is one of the premier wrestling tournaments in Nebraska — certainly in the early season — and the competition at the tournament will stack up against any tournament throughout the entire season.