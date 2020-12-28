NDN basketball

Hailey Kleinschmit scored 13 points and Erin Schwanebeck added 12 to lead the Norfolk High girls to a 51-22 win over the Discoverers in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

The Panthers' defensive effort limited Columbus to 12 first-half points, including just 5 field goals--and only one in the second period. Norfolk then topped that by holding the Discoverers without a basket in the third quarter on the way to just 10 points in the second half.

Check back for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Tuesday's print or ePaper.

