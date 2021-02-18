The Norfolk High girls basketball team ended its regular season with a 43-31 win at home over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night.
The Panthers were able to bounce back from a 30-point loss the night before at Lincoln East and also able to overcome an 8-2 first quarter deficit against the Rockets before taking a 12-11 lead at halftime.
Norfolk then increased its lead to double figures, then held off Northeast's comeback attempts, including two occasions in the fourth quarter when Northeast closed to within 6 points.
The win allows the Panthers to even their record at 11-11.
