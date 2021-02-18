NDN basketball

The Norfolk High girls basketball team ended its regular season with a 43-31 win at home over Lincoln Northeast Thursday night.

The Panthers were able to bounce back from a 30-point loss the night before at Lincoln East and also able to overcome an 8-2 first quarter deficit against the Rockets before taking a 12-11 lead at halftime.

Norfolk then increased its lead to double figures, then held off Northeast's comeback attempts, including two occasions in the fourth quarter when Northeast closed to within 6 points.

The win allows the Panthers to even their record at 11-11.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

Friday night tradition changed to early-morning feature

OMAHA — Because of COVID-19, the Nebraska School Activities Association stretched out the state wrestling tournament from three days to four with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday, and Class B and Class C stepping on the mats on Friday and Saturday.

Norfolk Catholic earns spot in subdistrict final

Norfolk Catholic earns spot in subdistrict final

CLARKSON — The production of the Knights’ trio of post players was evident throughout the postgame stat sheet after Norfolk Catholic’s 49-36 win over Lutheran High Northeast in C2-6 subdistrict play at Clarkson/Leigh High School.