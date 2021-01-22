Norfolk's misfortune at the free throw line prevented the Panthers from making a competitive game out of it's 20-point loss to Lincoln High Friday evening.
The Links, now 7-4, applied tenacious pressure defense that created Norfolk turnovers, and Lincoln High was able to capitalize on several--which also limited the Panthers' offense to two field goals in each of the first three quarters.
However, the Links defense also sent Norfolk to the free throw line frequently, but the Panthers, now 5-8, made just 10 of 29.
Check back for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.