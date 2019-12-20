COLUMBUS -- The common denominator in the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams’ sweep of the Discoverers was defense.
For the Norfolk High boys, defending the post and keeping the ball out of the lane--along with a career scoring night from senior Tyson Stelling--produced a 75-51 victory, the Panthers first of the season.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls not only bounced back from an 11-2 first-quarter deficit with the help of pressure defense, but also improved ball and player movement against the Discoverers’ 2-3 zone to pull away for a 42-34 win.
