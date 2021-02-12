NDN basketball

The Norfolk High boys and girls earned wins over Omaha Northwest Friday night. 

Kallan Herman--who recently went over the 1,000 points threshold in his varsity career--added 32 more against the Huskies, but got plenty of help from his teammates as the Panthers broke upon a tight game with a 24-point fourth quarter fo the 72-58 win.

Similarly, the Norfolk girls pulled away from a tie game with a 21-point fourth period to nail down a 54-38 victory.  Senior Hailey Kleinschmit's 25 points--a career effort--was instrumental in the win.

Coincidentally, both Herman and Kleinschmit knocked down all 12 of their free throw chances in their teams' wins.

The Wayne girls bowling team won the first ever Nebraska School Activities Association-sanctioned state bowling championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes by winning four straight matches in the double-elimination tournament.