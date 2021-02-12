The Norfolk High boys and girls earned wins over Omaha Northwest Friday night.
Kallan Herman--who recently went over the 1,000 points threshold in his varsity career--added 32 more against the Huskies, but got plenty of help from his teammates as the Panthers broke upon a tight game with a 24-point fourth quarter fo the 72-58 win.
Similarly, the Norfolk girls pulled away from a tie game with a 21-point fourth period to nail down a 54-38 victory. Senior Hailey Kleinschmit's 25 points--a career effort--was instrumental in the win.
Coincidentally, both Herman and Kleinschmit knocked down all 12 of their free throw chances in their teams' wins.
