Isaac Heimes contributed a career-high 21 points, and Kallan Herman added 36 to help the Norfolk High boys earn a come-from-behind victory over Lincoln High Thursday night.
Although the Panthers got off to a slow start defensively and allowed the Linx to turn offensive rebounds and steals into second and third chance points, Norfolk responded with a strong second half--scoring 40 points--and were especially effective down the stretch to cement the win.
Herman overcame a tough start of his own, making just 3 of 15 shots, but made 9 of 11 in the second half, while Heimes made 7 of his 9 shots from the field throughout the game as Norfolk improves to 4-9 on the season.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdaliynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.