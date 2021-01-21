NDN basketball

Isaac Heimes contributed a career-high 21 points, and Kallan Herman added 36 to help the Norfolk High boys earn a come-from-behind victory over Lincoln High Thursday night.

Although the Panthers got off to a slow start defensively and allowed the Linx to turn offensive rebounds and steals into second and third chance points, Norfolk responded with a strong second half--scoring 40 points--and were especially effective down the stretch to cement the win.

Herman overcame a tough start of his own, making just 3 of 15 shots, but made 9 of 11 in the second half, while Heimes made 7 of his 9 shots from the field throughout the game as Norfolk improves to 4-9 on the season.

Hustle plays key in Northeast's season-opener wins

There is no column on a stat sheet specifically for hustle and effort plays, but if there were, the Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams would have made plenty of entries during their respective victories Wednesday night.

Lutheran High upsets one-loss Walthill

After the Walthill boys began the second half on a 16-5 run to cut the deficit to two points, Lutheran High Northeast responded with a 16-2 run of its own over the next 6½ minutes to seal its 62-47 victory.