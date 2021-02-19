NDN basketball

Connor Renard, a 6-foot 7 postplayer, scored 40 points to lead Lincoln Northeast to an 84-63 win over Norfolk High Friday night in the Panthers final home game of the regular season.

As an example of the senior's dominance, Renard made 17 of 19 shots from the field--most within 6-feet of the basket--and 6 of 9 free throws.

But Renard and his Rockets teammates also cleaned up enough offensive rebounds to control that part of the game as well, allowing Northeast to make 36-57 field goal attempts--a 63 percent total from the field.

However, Norfolk never gave up in the contest, closing to within 2 points with three minutes left in the third period before the Rockets pulled away with a 16-2 fourth quarter run.

Kallan Herman finished the night with 29 points for the Panthers.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

