Norfolk High and Omaha North squared off in a game that featured seven tie scores and 16 lead changes before the Vikings' 12-point fourth-quarter run resulted in an 11-point advantage.
Norfolk closed to within six on three occasions in the final minute and a half, but didn't have the energy to finish the late comeback try.
Kallan Herman's 33 points led all scorers, but the Norfolk senior needed more assistance from teammates to counter Omaha North's scoring depth. Four players scored in double-figures for the Vikings--finishing with 19, 14, 14, and 10 points, while the other four Panthers starters totaled just 24 points among them.
