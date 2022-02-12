NDN basketball

The Norfolk High boys gave visiting Omaha South all it could handle Saturday evening--outscoring the Packers 10-0 from late in the third quarter into the fourth to close within six points with four-and-a-half minutes left to play--but the Packers made 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch, including a three-point play with seven seconds remaining to hang on for a 69-58 win.

Earlier, the Norfolk girls never trailed while picking up a third-straight win by downing South 65-46.

Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.

BASKETBALL: Norfolk Catholic girls 45, Stanton 37

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team found a fast-paced tempo to their liking in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to turn a 13-10 halftime lead into a 32-16 advantage over Stanton Friday night.

Empty possessions prove costly for Hawks

The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were able to hang with Iowa Western on Thursday night, although both of the Hawks squads found themselves playing catch-up during most of their respective games.