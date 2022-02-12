The Norfolk High boys gave visiting Omaha South all it could handle Saturday evening--outscoring the Packers 10-0 from late in the third quarter into the fourth to close within six points with four-and-a-half minutes left to play--but the Packers made 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch, including a three-point play with seven seconds remaining to hang on for a 69-58 win.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls never trailed while picking up a third-straight win by downing South 65-46.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.