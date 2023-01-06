Big shots in the fourth quarter were the difference between happiness and heartache in Norfolk High's boys and girls basketball games Friday night.
After a tepid shooting performance through three quarters, four separate Panthers made those shots during the final six minutes to provide separation in what was a one-point game with Omaha Benson and propel the Norfolk boys to a 43-35 win--their second victory of the season.
The roles were reversed in the girls game, however, where it was the Bunnies that made four 3-point baskets--along with 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch--to turn a game tied at 33-33 into a 49-40 Benson win.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.