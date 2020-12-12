BASKETBALL: Norfolk girls down Omaha Westside 44-29, boys lose 85-64

NDN basketball

The Norfolk High girls never trailed against Omaha Westside Saturday afternoon, capitalizing on 4 first-half 3s and a strong defensive effort to increase its lead at the end of each quarter of play on the way to a 44-29 win. The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season with the victory.

Earlier in the day, the Norfolk boys responded to a 17-0 offensive salvo by the Warriors to open the game, fighting back offensively and defensively to close within one point at 29-28 midway through the second period.

But Westside gradually re-established its advantage the rest of the way and pulled away for an 85-64 win, handing the Panthers' a third-straight loss.

