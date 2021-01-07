The Norfolk High and South Sioux City girls basketball teams turned a cold as ice first half, in which the teams combined to make just 7 of 52 field goal attempts, into a competitive second half.
The Panthers made 9 of 13 shots in the third quarter, while the Cardinals hit 10 of their 18 tries.
Norfolk, after making 9 of 22 first-half free throw chances, locked up a 61-56 win by converting on 15 of 21 after intermission--making 9 of those in the pivotal fourth quarter.
