TILDEN -- The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls basketball teams earned championships in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Monday evening, and both came with wins over Battle Creek.

The boys, behind 29 points from sophomore Ben Hammond--who made 9-of-15 shots from the field, including eight 3s--overcame a cold-shooting first quarter and an 11-point deficit during the second period with a strong second half of offense (51 points) and defense for a 70-60 Knights win.

The girls also trailed early before an 11-0 run that began near the end of the first quarter and continued into the second provided the Knights with a lead that they never relinquished en route to a 61-45 win over the Bravettes.

Look for a full recap of the championship wins later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Tuesday's print or ePaper.

Eagles sputter in Shootout openers

WISNER — For the second time in 25 days, the Lutheran High Northeast girls basketball team faced Wisner-Pilger. For the Eagles, the second meeting didn't go as well as the first.

Husker kicks off Big Ten play with defeat of Iowa

LINCOLN — Nicea Eliely grinned. Saturday was her kind of game. Nebraska’s 78-69 win over rival Iowa was the best performance of the season, and NU could trace it directly back to Eliely’s specialty — defense.

St. Francis wins battle of heavyweights over Crofton

HUMPHREY — Two of Northeast Nebraska's girls basketball heavyweights went toe-to-toe Saturday night in the championship game of the Humphrey St. Francis holiday tournament. Class D No. 1 St. Francis and Class C No. 4 Crofton traded jabs and uppercuts, but in the end, the host Flyers came out…