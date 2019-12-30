TILDEN -- The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls basketball teams earned championships in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Monday evening, and both came with wins over Battle Creek.
The boys, behind 29 points from sophomore Ben Hammond--who made 9-of-15 shots from the field, including eight 3s--overcame a cold-shooting first quarter and an 11-point deficit during the second period with a strong second half of offense (51 points) and defense for a 70-60 Knights win.
The girls also trailed early before an 11-0 run that began near the end of the first quarter and continued into the second provided the Knights with a lead that they never relinquished en route to a 61-45 win over the Bravettes.
Look for a full recap of the championship wins later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Tuesday's print or ePaper.