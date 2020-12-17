Lutheran High Northeast found itself on the wrong side of Norfolk Catholic's 'break-out' game Thursday night.
The Knights dominated the statistics overall in the 64-30 win, but several numbers indicated the keys to victory in what coach Tim Kassmeier described as "one of the best games we've played in the last few years."
Norfolk Catholic used its size to out-rebound the Eagles 45-26, and the Knights got scoring from 11 players who provided Norfolk Catholic with a 30-6 edge in points from non-starters.
