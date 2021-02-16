NDN basketball

CLARKSON--There were contributions from plenty of players during the Knights 49-36 subdistrict win over Lutheran High Northeast Tuesday night.

The production of the Norfolk Catholic trio of postplayers--Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, and Jozy Piper--was evident in plenty of the post-game statistics, especially rebounding, but the Knights got solid guard play from Carly Marshall, Avery Yosten, and Kalea Fisher, while Channatee Robles provided a spark off the bench.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Area teams not among ‘C’ favorites

While the Class C team race looks to be a three-team battle, Northeast Nebraska is in position to have several athletes who could find a spot on the medal stand at this weeks’ State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Lanham, Bennett looking to repeat in Omaha

Eli Lanham and Hunter Bennett are each looking to repeat as a state champion at this year's Nebraska Class D State Wrestling Tournament at Omaha's CHI Health Center, which gets underway Wednesday evening.

Boys basketball teams prepare for the home stretch

A pair of East Husker teams — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — will head into the postseason as the No. 1-ranked Class C and D teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.