CLARKSON--There were contributions from plenty of players during the Knights 49-36 subdistrict win over Lutheran High Northeast Tuesday night.
The production of the Norfolk Catholic trio of postplayers--Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, and Jozy Piper--was evident in plenty of the post-game statistics, especially rebounding, but the Knights got solid guard play from Carly Marshall, Avery Yosten, and Kalea Fisher, while Channatee Robles provided a spark off the bench.
