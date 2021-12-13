NDN basketball

The Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball teams met Monday, with both young squads looking for their first win of the season.

Ultimately, after trailing in the first quarter and leading by a single point at halftime, the Knights expanded the lead with an eight point run to open the third period.

From that point on ability to play defense with limited fouling allowed Norfolk Catholic to "not have to force the issue" while pulling away for a 46-31 win.

