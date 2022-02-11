NDN basketball

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team found a fast-paced tempo to their liking in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to turn a 13-10 halftime lead into a 32-16 advantage over Stanton Friday night.

The Knights, after leading by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter, left the door open for a comeback--going scoreless for three minutes, then making just 8 of 14 free throws in the final two minutes--and the Mustangs took advantage, cutting the deficit to seven points at 42-35 with 28 seconds left before Norfolk Catholic sewed up its 45-37 win.

Empty possessions prove costly for Hawks

The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were able to hang with Iowa Western on Thursday night, although both of the Hawks squads found themselves playing catch-up during most of their respective games.