The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team found a fast-paced tempo to their liking in the third quarter, scoring 19 points to turn a 13-10 halftime lead into a 32-16 advantage over Stanton Friday night.
The Knights, after leading by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter, left the door open for a comeback--going scoreless for three minutes, then making just 8 of 14 free throws in the final two minutes--and the Mustangs took advantage, cutting the deficit to seven points at 42-35 with 28 seconds left before Norfolk Catholic sewed up its 45-37 win.
