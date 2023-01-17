The Knights picked up a pair of statement wins on Tuesday night over the Bluejays.
Freshman Sidonia Wattier hit a three to tie it and a layup to put Norfolk Catholic's girls ahead in the fourth quarter. After Pierce tied it back up, Saylor Fischer drew a foul with 31.6 seconds to go and hit a free throw. The Knights would make one last defensive stand to seal it.
With the Norfolk Catholic boys up five heading into the fourth quarter, Triston Hoesing made five three pointers in the period to put the game out of reach.
