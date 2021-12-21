NDN basketball

The Knights' inside presence was way too much for Winnebago to contend with while the Norfolk Catholic boys got 30 combined points from its two post players--junior Kade Pieper (18 points) and sophomore Nolan Fennessy (12)--as the Knights overwhelmed Winnebago 75-41 Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.

Earlier, the Norfolk Catholic girls led all game long, but responded when the Indians cut a 20-point Knights lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter--rebuilding the lead to close out a 54-36 win.

Lutheran High, Homer split games

A 30-point second-quarter output provided a youthful Homer girls squad with a 48-40 halftime lead, but the Knights had more work to do before securing a 78-70 win over Lutheran High Northeast.

Nebraska falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a season full of comebacks and adversity, the Nebraska volleyball team nearly saved its biggest rally for the last moment.The Huskers fell behind 7-0 to Wisconsin in the fifth set, slowly relying on its defense and chipping away to nearly pull off a miracle. A successful …