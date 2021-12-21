The Knights' inside presence was way too much for Winnebago to contend with while the Norfolk Catholic boys got 30 combined points from its two post players--junior Kade Pieper (18 points) and sophomore Nolan Fennessy (12)--as the Knights overwhelmed Winnebago 75-41 Tuesday evening at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Earlier, the Norfolk Catholic girls led all game long, but responded when the Indians cut a 20-point Knights lead to 11 points in the fourth quarter--rebuilding the lead to close out a 54-36 win.
