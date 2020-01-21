With University of Texas coach Shaka Smart in attendance to watch Lincoln North Star Donovan Williams, a Nebraska signee who chose to re-open his recruitment, the 6-foot-5 senior made what may have been his most important play of the game--an offensive rebound.
That rebound, which occurred with just over a minute left in the game and Williams turned into a basket from inside the lane, returned the Navigators lead to six points, at 54-48, and was instrumental in North Star’s 60-51 win over Norfolk High Tuesday evening.
Earlier, after squandering lead a nine-point lead late in the third quarter, the Norfolk girls escaped with a 41-39 over the Gators when Anden Baumann sank two free throws with 14 seconds left.
Look for a full recap of the doubeheader later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Wednesday's print or ePaper.