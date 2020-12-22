BASKETBALL: Norfolk boys fall to Lincoln Southwest 77-71 (double-OT)

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&