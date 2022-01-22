Norfolk hung with the state-ranked Lincoln Pius X teams until the Thunderbolts pulled away to win in both games.
The Pius X boys, rated seventh in Class A, began to assert themselves offensively midway through the third quarter, turning an eight-point lead at 40-32 into the 20-point range late in the fourth quarter to seal a 75-48 win.
Earlier, for the Pius X girls, rated No. 5, the Thunderbolts held Norfolk to just two free throws in the game's final six minutes to turn a 40-35 lead into a 57-37 victory.
Check back later for a recap of both games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.