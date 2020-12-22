NDN basketball

The Norfolk High boys basketball team used its weekend victory over North Platte as a confidence-builder, then took a giant step against a state-ranked Lincoln Southwest squad which needed two overtime periods to close out its 77-71 win over a stubborn Panthers squad Tuesday night.

Panthers fall in double-OT to ranked Lincoln Southwest

BASKETBALL: Norfolk, 71, Lincoln Southwest, 77

