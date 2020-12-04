NDN basketball

Norfolk High’s first outing of the season, and the first under new coach Matt Shelsta, was a rocky one.

But then the Panthers were hosting Millard South, a team with four returning starters, a large percentage of its scoring back, and a roster with 8 of 11 players listed at 6-foot 3 or taller. 

Although Norfolk trailed just 13-12 after one quarter, a 13-0 run to open the second period jump-started the Patriots offensively and defensively. By halftime, Millard South led 41-21 and maintained its momentum in the second half en route to an 87-55 win.

Suddenly, time for a fresh start

If you’re reading this, then you’re reading a column I did not think I’d write at this point in my life. But maybe I just didn’t realize it.

+2
Norfolk Catholic boys win, girls lose season openers

Norfolk Catholic's boys opened the 2020-21 campaign by shooting better than 50 percent from the field and scoring 45 second-half points in a 73-54 victory over visiting Omaha Gross Catholic on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.