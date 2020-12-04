Norfolk High’s first outing of the season, and the first under new coach Matt Shelsta, was a rocky one.
But then the Panthers were hosting Millard South, a team with four returning starters, a large percentage of its scoring back, and a roster with 8 of 11 players listed at 6-foot 3 or taller.
Although Norfolk trailed just 13-12 after one quarter, a 13-0 run to open the second period jump-started the Patriots offensively and defensively. By halftime, Millard South led 41-21 and maintained its momentum in the second half en route to an 87-55 win.
Check back later for a full recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.