CROFTON -- The Pierce girls basketball team, the No. 3 seed in the Mid-State Conference basketball tournament defeated Norfolk Catholic 49-33 Monday night, earning an opportunity to continue in the winner's bracket--with an expectation of facing second-seeded Crofton in Thursday's semifinals.
Two 12-point runs--one in the first quarter that helped the Bluejays establish themselves offensively and defensively, forcing Norfolk Catholic to play from behind all game long, and the pivotal fourth-quarter run that allowed Pierce to respond to the Knights finally knotting the score at 30-30.
That run included back-to-back 3s and eight points from senior Gina Wragge, along with a defensive effort by the Bluejays that limited Norfolk Catholic to a single field goal in the games' final 10 minutes to finalize the 49-33 win.
