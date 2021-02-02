NDN basketball

Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley provided the spark, and the Knights responded with a strong showing on both ends of the court during Tuesday night's 66-43 win over O'Neill in the first round of the Mid-State Conference basketball tournament.

In his first start of the season, the junior scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to help Norfolk Catholic seize a 15-4 lead, and the Knights carried the momentum into the middle of the second period in the form of a 17-2 run to lead 25-6.

O'Neill opened the second half with its best offense of the game to close within seven points twice, but Kelley's 3 to open the final period triggered a 10-0 Norfolk Catholic run that returned the lead to 19, and the Eagles would get no closer than 18 points in the game's final five minutes.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

+7
Northeast falls to Iowa Central in straight sets

Northeast falls to Iowa Central in straight sets

With No. 5 Iowa Central Community College’s undefeated season on line, it was the Northeast Community College volleyball team who stood in the way, but the Hawks couldn’t knock off Iowa Central in the 25-11, 25-21 and 25-15 loss.

Schultze leads Schulze's Tigers to 14-2 start

Schultze leads Schulze's Tigers to 14-2 start

Just so there's no confusion, Osmond's star senior point guard, Graysen Schultze, is not coach Todd Schulze's son. "If I had a dollar for every time I was asked that," coach Schulze said with a laugh.