Norfolk Catholic's Brennen Kelley provided the spark, and the Knights responded with a strong showing on both ends of the court during Tuesday night's 66-43 win over O'Neill in the first round of the Mid-State Conference basketball tournament.
In his first start of the season, the junior scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to help Norfolk Catholic seize a 15-4 lead, and the Knights carried the momentum into the middle of the second period in the form of a 17-2 run to lead 25-6.
O'Neill opened the second half with its best offense of the game to close within seven points twice, but Kelley's 3 to open the final period triggered a 10-0 Norfolk Catholic run that returned the lead to 19, and the Eagles would get no closer than 18 points in the game's final five minutes.
