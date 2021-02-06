A pair of lower seeds, he Wayne boys and the Crofton girls, won Mid-State Conference championships Saturday night at Battle Creek High School--which are back-to-back titles for both.
The Blue Devils successfully employed an ultra-deliberate offensive strategy, and backed it up with a defensive effort--as evidenced by the 33-29 final score of their victory over Pierce.
The Warriors, on the other hand, effectively attacked Guardian Angels Central Catholic's press and, although the Bluejays nearly doubled Crofton's shot attempts 57-27 and made three more field goals, the Warriors made a remarkable 25 of 27 free throw chances to pull away for a 60-48 win in the girls contest.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.