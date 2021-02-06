NDN basketball

A pair of lower seeds, he Wayne boys and the Crofton girls, won Mid-State Conference championships Saturday night at Battle Creek High School--which are back-to-back titles for both.

The Blue Devils successfully employed an ultra-deliberate offensive strategy, and backed it up with a defensive effort--as evidenced by the 33-29 final score of their victory over Pierce.

The Warriors, on the other hand, effectively attacked Guardian Angels Central Catholic's press and, although the Bluejays nearly doubled Crofton's shot attempts 57-27 and made three more field goals, the Warriors made a remarkable 25 of 27 free throw chances to pull away for a 60-48 win in the girls contest.

BASKETBALL: BRLD wins both EHC titles

FREMONT — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur won both East Husker Conference basketball championships on Saturday on Bracker Court inside Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus.

Mid-State boys final set; Pierce to face Wayne

BATTLE CREEK — The cream rose to the surface in the semi-finals of the Mid-State Conference boys division, where the top four seeded teams competed in games played Friday night at Battle Creek High School.