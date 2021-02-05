BATTLE CREEK -- The Mid-State boys championship match-up is set for Saturday night where Pierce and Wayne will meet for the first time this season at Battle Creek High School.
Pierce never trailed while defeating Norfolk Catholic 50-30 behind 15 points from Ben Brahmer and 13 from both Logan Moeller and Dawson Watts.
The Bluejays' stingy man-to-man defense refused to allow the Knights to string together runs during the game, with one exception--an 8-0 run extending from the last basket of the second period into the first two minutes of the third, which allowed Norfolk Catholic to cut its deficit to single digits for the only time in the second half.
Later, Wayne dispatched Hartington Cedar Catholic 59-42 (the accurate score of the contest) with a combination of 3-point shooting where the Blue Devils made 8 of 16 attempts, with Tanner Walling making 5 of 8, and the inside play of Daniel Judd (16 points) and Sedjro Agoumba providing rebounding and defense off the bench.
