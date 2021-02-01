NDN basketball

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team's first-quarter execution offensively and defensively provided a 20-12 lead, and the Eagles maintained that advantage throughout the rest of the game to defeat Riverside 68-53. 

Lutheran High's Mason Peterson (19 points) and Cort Mckeown (17) led the Eagles, now 11-5, in scoring.

Earlier, the Lutheran High girls pressed the Chargers long enough to establish a 23-7 first-quarter lead that grew to 56-13 at halftime, then cruised to an 81-15 win over Riverside. The victory evens the Eagles' record at 9-9.

