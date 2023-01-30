Defense keyed fast starts by the Lutheran High Northeast boys and girls basketball teams and allowed both squads to take early commanding leads that became convincing wins of Riverside Monday night.
The Eagles used a 19-2 first-quarter advantage to earn a 61-39 victory and improve to 14-4, while the Lutheran High girls (5-14) led 17-0 after one quarter and 30-1 at the half en route to a 56-17 thumping of the Chargers.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Tuesday's print or ePaper.