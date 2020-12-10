BASKETBALL: Lutheran High girls fall to Pender 48-43, boys win 57-35

The Lutheran High Northeast girls led from the beginning of the second quarter until less than two minutes remained in the game. That's when undefeated Pender took the lead on back-to-back baskets by freshman Avery Wegner, and the Pendragons completed their come-from-behind win to improve to 4-0.
In the boys contest, winless Pender's scrappy man-to-man defense kept the Pendragons in the game--trailing just 18-16 at the half. But the Lutheran High Northeast boys played better offense and defense in the second half, blending the two into a winning formula in a 57-35 victory.
