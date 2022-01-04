A defensive change in the fourth quarter paid big dividends for the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team Tuesday night--sparking a 19-0 run that allowed the Eagles to erase a nine-point deficit, tying the game at 41-41, then take their first lead of the game on a Cort McKeown field goal.
That lead then ballooned to 10 points before Lutheran High, now 8-1, finalized a 55-47 win over Wakefield, which came into the game as the recently No. 10-ranked team in Class C2.
Similarly, the Wakefield girls trailed until late in the third period before the Trojans took their first lead of the game, then gradually pulled away on the strength of 7 of 10 success from the free throw line in the final minute to win 60-51 over the Lutheran High girls.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.