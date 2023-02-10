The Norfolk High boys basketball team (5-14), trailed by 15 at halftime to a tall and talented 12-7 Lincoln Southwest squad.
But the Panthers, led by sophomore Chase Swanson's 23 points and a never-give-up team effort, closed to within eight points twice in the third quarter before the Silver Hawks regrouped to pull away for a 69-56 win.
In girls action, 2-18 Norfolk fell behind 18-2 in the first quarter and 25-7 at the half--without a field goal in either the first or second period--before getting its offense untracked to score 12 points in the third. However, Lincoln Southwest's lead had increased to 42-19 by then, and the Panthers' 19-point total in the second half wasn't enough to prevent a 53-26 Silver Hawks' victory.
Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.