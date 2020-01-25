If a football victory can be a matter of inches, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team’s win over the Panthers was a matter of seconds--4.6 of them, to be exact.
Both of the Pius X basketball squads came to Norfolk with well-deserved reputations--the boys squad was 11-2 and recently ranked fifth in the state of Nebraska, while the girls team boasted a 12-0 record and a No. 2 ranking.
And both left with another win, with the Thunderbolts edging the Norfolk boys 53-51 on a last-second layup after the Pius X girls walloped the Panthers 58-33 earlier in the afternoon.
