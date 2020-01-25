NDN basketball

If a football victory can be a matter of inches, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team’s win over the Panthers was a matter of seconds--4.6 of them, to be exact.

Both of the Pius X basketball squads came to Norfolk with well-deserved reputations--the boys squad was 11-2 and recently ranked fifth in the state of Nebraska, while the girls team boasted a 12-0 record and a No. 2 ranking.

And both left with another win, with the Thunderbolts edging the Norfolk boys 53-51 on a last-second layup after the Pius X girls walloped the Panthers 58-33 earlier in the afternoon.

 Check back later for a full recap of the doubleheader at norfolkdailynews.com or in Monday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

+7
Oakland-Craig wins battle of unbeatens

Oakland-Craig wins battle of unbeatens

OAKLAND — In a battle of unbeatens, North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel's potential game-winning running jumper just missed the mark, Oakland-Craig's Mya Guzinski grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded and the Knights held on for a 40-39 victory.

BASKETBALL: BRLD splits with Humphrey/LHF

BASKETBALL: BRLD splits with Humphrey/LHF

BANCROFT — In a marquee matchup involving the top-ranked boys basketball teams in both Class C and D, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur blasted its way to a nine-point head start and never looked back in defeating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74-52 Friday night in East Husker Conference play.

Girls basketball: Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39

Girls basketball: Oakland-Craig 40, North Bend Central 39

OAKLAND - In a battle of unbeatens, North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel's potentially game-winning running jumper just missed the mark, Oakland-Craig's Mya Guzinski grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded, and the Knights held on for a 40-39 victory.