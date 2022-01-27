Lutheran High Northeast picked up a pair of wins in home basketball games against Fullerton on Thursday.
In the girls contest, Mia Furst put up 26 points while Mia Wierderin added 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Eagles to a 62-50 victory.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys trailed 10-9 midway through the first quarter but outscored Fullerton 30-6 the rest of the first half en route to a 73-25 win.
