Defense was a key element in both the Lutheran High Northeast girls' and boys' teams wins over Plainview Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles won a closely-contested girls contest 43-37 by coming out on top during a see-saw fourth quarter--especially the final minute of play.
Later, the Lutheran High boys forged a 16-0 first quarter advantage by turning over the Pirates 10 times, and led 21-3 after the first quarter, only to see Plainview chip away during the second and close to within seven points early in the third period.
But the Eagles responded, returning the lead to 50-32 with a 15-4 run, before closing out the 67-45 win.
