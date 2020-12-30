BATTLE CREEK--The Norfolk Catholic boys overcame a frigid first quarter, 1 of 16 from the field, scoring 58 points in the next three periods to defeat the host Braves 61-54. The Knights improve to 7-2 on the season with the championship and avenge a loss to Battle Creek on December 12.
Earlier, the Norfolk Catholic girls never trailed, leading by as many as 12 points in the third period before Ainsworth grabbed the momentum in the final moments of that quarter and closed to within two points (29-27) early in the fourth. But the Knights responded with 7 critical points from Jozy Piper, then made 10 of 15 free throws to negate the Bulldogs' strategy of sending Norfolk Catholic to the charity stripe in the final three minutes--with Carly Marshall making 7 of 10 of her chances to lock up the 45-32 victory.
Check back later for a recap of the games or read Thursday's print or ePaper.