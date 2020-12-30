NDN basketball

BATTLE CREEK--The Norfolk Catholic boys overcame a frigid first quarter, 1 of 16 from the field, scoring 58 points in the next three periods to defeat the host Braves 61-54. The Knights improve to 7-2 on the season with the championship and avenge a loss to Battle Creek on December 12.

Earlier, the Norfolk Catholic girls never trailed, leading by as many as 12 points in the third period before Ainsworth grabbed the momentum in the final moments of that quarter and closed to within two points (29-27) early in the fourth. But the Knights responded with 7 critical points from Jozy Piper, then made 10 of 15 free throws to negate the Bulldogs' strategy of sending Norfolk Catholic to the charity stripe in the final three minutes--with Carly Marshall making 7 of 10 of her chances to lock up the 45-32 victory.

Check back later for a recap of the games or read Thursday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Girls Basketball: St Francis 60, Crofton 50

Girls Basketball: St Francis 60, Crofton 50

After being down 13 points early in the second half, Crofton cut the deficit to 3 points with 3 minutes remaining in the game. The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers then went on an 8-2 run over the next two minutes to seal the game and advance to the championship round at the West Point-Beemer Hol…