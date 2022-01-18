The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams never led while being swept by Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday at the Cox Activities Center.
The Hawks lost the men’s game 96-69 with the Lakers connecting on 58.1% of their shots. Evan Decker and Jared Lopez each had 17 points for Northeast while Saheed Sanusi added 16.
The Iowa Lakes women held Northeast to 25.4% shooting in a 73-50 victory. Ashley Hassett topped the Hawks with a game-high 24 points.
