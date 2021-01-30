BASKETBALL: Humphrey St. Francis teams sweep LHNE

The Humphrey St. Francis girls jumped out to a commanding 25-3 lead over Lutheran High Northeast due to their intense defense, and they maintained the lead throughout the game ending in a 70-48 victory.
In the boys game, St. Francis looked like they were going to follow the girls lead and cruise to a victory. The Flyers were up 19 points midway through the second quarter. However, the Eagles made it interesting down the stretch and pulled within four points with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Alas, there wasn't enough time left on the clock to complete the comeback, and St. Francis won the game 41-36.
