The Norfolk High boys couldn't resolve the Islanders' size advantage, losing 64-36 to Grand Island in an opening round game in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
The Panthers, now 1-6, limited University of Virginia-signee Isaac Traudt--who scored 57 against Norfolk last season--to just six points, but the 6-foot 9 senior's teammates picked up the slack while limiting the Panthers to just 10 field goals during the game.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Tuesday's print or ePaper.