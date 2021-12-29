The Discoverers defeated Norfolk 63-50 in a battle between 1-6 teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday afternoon.
Twelve of the 18 Columbus field goals were within five feet of the basket, and another 24 of the Discoverers' 63 points came from the free throw line.
Meanwhile, the Panthers--who made just 17 of 51 field goal attempts, 6 of 20 in the first half while falling behind 21-18 at halftime--wasted a strong start to the third quarter in the form of an 8-0 run that produced a 26-21 Norfolk lead in the first two minutes of the period, only to see Columbus respond with an 8-0 run of its own to regain the lead and hold it en route to the win.
