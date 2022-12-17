NDN basketball

The undefeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team did what it does best, and its best was good enough to earn a convincing 49-26 victory over Norfolk Catholic Saturday afternoon.

The Bluejays' stingy zone defense not only hindered the Norfolk Catholic offense, but also often produced offensive opportunities in transition.

That combination, along with nine offensive rebounds were all a balanced GACC attack needed to pull away--outscoring the Knights in every quarter, including a 12-2 third period that turned a 12-point margin into a 22-point advantage to put the game out of reach.

The Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team ended Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's unbeaten start with a come-from-behind 49-43 win, while the visiting Bulldogs stopped a four-game skid with a 72-54 triumph over the host Eagles in girls basketball action Thursday at the Clayton & Vivi…

Going into Thursday's games, the retooling yet defending state champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball teams were on opposite streaks. The Bulldogs' boys team had won four straight to begin their season, while the girls had dropped four in a row.