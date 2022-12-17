The undefeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls basketball team did what it does best, and its best was good enough to earn a convincing 49-26 victory over Norfolk Catholic Saturday afternoon.
The Bluejays' stingy zone defense not only hindered the Norfolk Catholic offense, but also often produced offensive opportunities in transition.
That combination, along with nine offensive rebounds were all a balanced GACC attack needed to pull away--outscoring the Knights in every quarter, including a 12-2 third period that turned a 12-point margin into a 22-point advantage to put the game out of reach.
