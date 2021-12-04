NDN basketball

Despite suffering losses to Millard South and Lincoln Southeast, respectively, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams made positive strides while returning to the court following one-sided losses in season-opening Early Bird Classic basketball games.

Norfolk trailed 52-51 with just over a minute and a half remaining in the boys game, but the Panthers fell short against the Patriots in a 56-51 loss. 

Earlier, the Norfolk girls cut a 14-point deficit to seven during the final four minutes of the contest before time ran out on the comeback effort as the Panthers lost 52-45 to the Knights.

Check back later for a recap of the games at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

+10
Howells-Dodge outmuscles Pierce

Howells-Dodge outmuscles Pierce

HOWELLS — A basketball game broke out in the second half of a game between a couple of football powers here Thursday night with Howells-Dodge eventually outmuscling Pierce 54-42 in both teams' first game on the hardwood this season.

Explosion of girls wrestling opens doors for area athletes

Explosion of girls wrestling opens doors for area athletes

When the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last year that girls wrestling would be an "emerging sport," many of those in the wrestling community figured it was only a matter of time before it would become an NSAA-sanctioned sport.

Norfolk High girls basketball team conducting talent search

Norfolk High girls basketball team conducting talent search

With only one returning starter in senior Erin Schwanebeck and just two more letter winners — senior Amber Schwanebeck and junior Tessa Gall — back, the Norfolk High girls basketball team is having its own version of a talent search tryout.