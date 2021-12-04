Despite suffering losses to Millard South and Lincoln Southeast, respectively, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams made positive strides while returning to the court following one-sided losses in season-opening Early Bird Classic basketball games.
Norfolk trailed 52-51 with just over a minute and a half remaining in the boys game, but the Panthers fell short against the Patriots in a 56-51 loss.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls cut a 14-point deficit to seven during the final four minutes of the contest before time ran out on the comeback effort as the Panthers lost 52-45 to the Knights.
