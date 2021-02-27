HUMPHREY -- The frenetic pace established by the Flyers tested the Elgin Public/Pope John stamina and, although the Wolfpack persevered during the first half, the combination of Humphrey St. Francis's defensive pressure and transition offense ultimately took its toll in the second half.
That allowed the Flyers to turn a 46-31 halftime advantage into an 81-42 win that propels Humphrey St. Francis to its third-straight appearance at the Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament.
