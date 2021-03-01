OSMOND -- The Central Valley Cougars downed Osmond in a match-up of No. 7 and 10 seeds Monday night behind the 27 points from 6-foot 3 senior postplayer Trevor Cargill.
Other than a tie score at 10, the Cougars led the entire game en route to the 53-37 championship victory in the D1-7 district final.
The win propels 17-6 Central Valley, a school located in Greeley which includes students from North Loup, Scotia, and Wolbach, to its first state tournament berth since the formation of the school in 2014.
