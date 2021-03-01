BASKETBALL: D1-4 boys district final--Howells-Dodge 43, Mead 36

NDN basketball

The No. 4 seeded Howells-Dodge boys beat No. 13 Mead for the third time this season earning them a trip to state. The Jaguars started the game on a 7-0 run, and that run would be the margin they won by, 43-36. The Raiders threw almost every defense at them including a box-and-one.

The Jaguars were led by junior Blake Sindelar and his 16 points. With just one senior on their team, Howells-Dodge will head to state for the second time in the last three years. And with wins over BRLD and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family this season, they look to have a bright future ahead including this year's state tournament.

