The No. 3 seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic girls are state-bound after a 36-30 district final win on their home court against No. 14 Summerland. In a game where points were hard to come by, the Trojans found themselves down six points with five minutes to go in the game. But with some physical play, they went to the free throw line and finished the game on a 13-1 run.

The Trojans were led by senior Brooklyn Kuehn and her 18 points. Cedar Catholic will head to Lincoln for the second year in a row. Last year at state, the Trojans pulled off an upset in the first round, beating the No. 1 seed. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29

NORTH BEND — Defending Class C1 champion North Bend Central shut down a potent West Point-Beemer attack, including a scoreless stretch of more than eight minutes, as the Tigers punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 40-29 victory Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Cedar Catholic get defensive to sideline Lutheran High

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic got downright defensive in the second half, specifically the final eight minutes, as the Trojans turned back Lutheran High Northeast here in the C2-5 subdistrict finals 52-39 — but not without a fight.

Illinois beats Nebraska 86-70 without Ayo Dosunmu and honors their injured star — and potential NBA prospect — on senior night

Injured Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu touched the court Thursday against Nebraska — but only before the game. Dosunmu missed the game because of a facial injury suffered in Tuesday’s loss to Michigan State, but the No. 5 Illini figured this is the junior’s last game at the State Farm Center. With his potential plans to enter the NBA draft in mind, the team honored Dosunmu during senior night. ...